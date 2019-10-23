Alaxia joins consortium to speed ALX-009 development

French firm Alaxia, an affiliate of the Stragen Healthcare Group developing therapeutic solutions for respiratory diseases, has joined the inhaled Antibiotics in Bronchiectasis and Cystic Fibrosis (iABC) consortium as a partner.

The iABC project, consisting of 22 partners in eight European countries, aims to advance the development of two inhaled antimicrobials for patients with cystic fibrosis and bronchiectasis. These patients are at particular risk of respiratory infections, frequently caused by drug-resistant microbes that reduce life expectancy.

New multi-target mode of action