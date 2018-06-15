Albireo Pharmaceuticals

Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused through its operating subsidiary on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases, and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders.

Albireo’s lead product candidate, A4250, is directed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases and is in Phase III development in its initial target indication, progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis.

Albireo’s clinical pipeline also includes two Phase II product candidates. Albireo’s elobixibat, approved in Japan for the treatment of chronic constipation, is the first ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor approved anywhere in the world.

Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008.