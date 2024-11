US biotech start-up Alector is focused on using the immune system to cure neurodegeneration and cancer.

The company mines the human genome to identify mutations in immune system genes that increase the risk for these disorders. From there, it is pioneering new drugs that counteract the damage these mutations cause.

In July 2018, Alector announced the closing of a $133 million Series E financing and for the first time revealed its first three programs focused on Alzheimer’s disease and frontotemporal dementia.