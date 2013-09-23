Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Alexza

Alexza Pharmaceuticals

US biotechnology company Alexza Pharmaceuticals is focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel proprietary products for the acute treatment of central nervous system conditions.

US biotechnology company Alexza Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALXA) is focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel proprietary products for the acute treatment of central nervous system conditions.

Its product candidates are based on its proprietary technology, the Staccato system. The Staccato system vaporizes an excipient-free drug to form a condensation aerosol that, when inhaled, allows for rapid systemic drug delivery.

Its first product, Staccato loxapine, (known commercially as Adasuve) has been approved for marketing in the USA by the US Food and Drug Administration and in the European Union by the European Commission.

Alexza also has a pipeline of product candidates based on the Staccato system which are in various stages of development for acute and intermittent conditions, eg. Staccato alprazolam for Acute Repetitive Seizures (ARS), Staccato fentanyl for breakthrough pain, Staccato zaleplon for insomnia and Staccato nicotine (Preclinical) for smoking cessation.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Alexza Pharmaceuticals News

Ferrer buys $8 million of Alexza shares, to eliminate certain Adasuve milestone payments
28 October 2014
Alexza updates on the five post-EMA approval studies for Adasuve
14 August 2014
Alexza’s partner Teva launches antipsychotic Adasuve in USA
4 March 2014
Ferrer and Medivir join forces on Adasuve for Nordic markets
19 September 2013
More Alexza Pharmaceuticals news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze