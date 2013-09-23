US biotechnology company Alexza Pharmaceuticals is focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel proprietary products for the acute treatment of central nervous system conditions.

US biotechnology company Alexza Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALXA) is focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel proprietary products for the acute treatment of central nervous system conditions.

Its product candidates are based on its proprietary technology, the Staccato system. The Staccato system vaporizes an excipient-free drug to form a condensation aerosol that, when inhaled, allows for rapid systemic drug delivery.

Its first product, Staccato loxapine, (known commercially as Adasuve) has been approved for marketing in the USA by the US Food and Drug Administration and in the European Union by the European Commission.

Alexza also has a pipeline of product candidates based on the Staccato system which are in various stages of development for acute and intermittent conditions, eg. Staccato alprazolam for Acute Repetitive Seizures (ARS), Staccato fentanyl for breakthrough pain, Staccato zaleplon for insomnia and Staccato nicotine (Preclinical) for smoking cessation.