An allogeneic T cell immunotherapy company focussed on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in pediatric and adult patients with weakened immune systems.

The company's proprietary technology platforms leverage off-the-shelf, allogeneic, single- and multi-virus-specific T cells for patients with T cell deficiencies who are at risk from the life-threatening consequences of viral diseases.

AlloVir's (Nasdaq: ALVR) technology and manufacturing process enable the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapy.

In December 2023, AlloVir discontinued three Phase III studies for its lead asset posoleucel, with shares falling by more than 67% the day of the announcement.