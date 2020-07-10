Sunday 24 November 2024

"The Almac Group is an established contract development and manufacturing organisation providing an extensive range of integrated services across the drug development lifecycle to the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors globally."

"Its innovative services range from R&D, biomarker discovery development and commercialisation, API manufacture, analytical services, formulation development, clinical trial supply, IRT (IVRS/IWRS) through to commercial-scale manufacture."

"The international company is a privately owned organisation which has grown organically over the past five decades now employing over 5,600 highly skilled personnel across 18 facilities including Europe, the US and Asia."

Almac pens deal with Merck & Co
29 April 2020
Debiopharm gains rights to a novel Wee-1 inhibitor program
21 June 2017
Almac Discovery signs $360 million-plus deal with Genentech
17 June 2015
