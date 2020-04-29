Saturday 23 November 2024

Almac pens deal with Merck & Co

Biotechnology
29 April 2020
UK-based Almac Discovery has announced a research tie-up with US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) focusing on the generation of new small molecule inhibitors against specified deubiquitinase (DUB) targets for a range of neurodegenerative and other diseases.

Part of the privately-held Almac Group, the company is experienced in the field of DUBs. Its assay and drug-finding platform, Ubi-Plex, seeks to identify and develop new inhibitors against a large number of therapeutically relevant DUBs.

Almac Discovery and Merck, which is known outside North America as MSD, will initially collaborate in a two-year joint research program with the objective to identify and progress new, potent and selective small molecule inhibitors.

