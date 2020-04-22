Merck ups capacity for viral vector and gene therapy production

Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) today announced a second Carlsbad, California, USA-based facility for its BioReliance viral and gene therapy service offering, with the company noting that the new 100 million-euro ($109 million) commercial facility is expected to open next year.

“Viral vector manufacturing has transitioned from a niche industry to the cornerstone of the future of biopharmaceuticals," said Udit Batra, a member of the Merck executive board and chief executive, Life Science. "Few companies have the scale and quality systems in place for manufacturing commercial viral vector products. Building on our success in helping customers commercialize their gene therapies made possible by viral vectors, our expansion will help innovators produce at a scale that ensures these therapies reach more patients in need," he added.

Merck's Life Science business sector facility in Carlsbad manufactures gene therapies for its customers globally. Gene therapy involves the delivery of a genetic payload into patient cells to produce a therapeutic effect such as correction of a mutated gene or retargeting of an immune cell to fight cancer. Diseases such as hemophilia and cancer are being investigated using this technique where a single dose may cure the disease.