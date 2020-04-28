Vertex and Affinia in AAV capsids deal worth potential $1.6 billion

US drugmaker Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) and privately-held Affinia Therapeutics have entered into a strategic research collaboration to engineer adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids for the delivery of gene therapies.

Affinia’s AAV vector technology will be used in Vertex’ gene therapy efforts, with a focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and cystic fibrosis (CF).

Bastiano Sanna, executive vice president and chief of cell and genetic therapies at Vertex, said: “This collaboration with Affinia Therapeutics will enhance our existing capabilities in discovering and developing transformative therapies for people with serious diseases.