Daiichi Sankyo partners with Ultragenyx for gene therapy manufacturing technology

Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) has entered into a strategic partnership for the non-exclusive use of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s (Nasdaq: RARE) proprietary adeno associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy manufacturing technology.
Daiichi Sankyo is currently doing discovery research for gene therapy drugs using AAV vectors, and in order to deliver gene therapy drugs to patients in the future, it is essential to also establish in-house manufacturing technology at an early stage. Ultragenyx has developed its own AAV production system using HeLa and HEK293 cells, which is particularly excellent in terms of stable quality, high production efficiency, and mass production capability.
