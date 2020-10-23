Saturday 23 November 2024

Solid shares jump on news of Ultragenyx deal

Biotechnology
23 October 2020
US biopharma Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: RARE) and Solid Biosciences (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, have announced a strategic collaboration and license agreement.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Solid granted Ultragenyx an exclusive license for any pharmaceutical product that expresses its proprietary microdystrophin construct from AAV8 and variants thereof in clade E for use in the treatment of Duchenne and other diseases resulting from lack of functional dystrophin, including Becker muscular dystrophy.

"We believe we can leverage our mutual strengths to develop a high-quality AAV-based treatment alternative for Duchenne"Ultragenyx has made a $40 million investment in Solid and has agreed to pay up to $255 million in cumulative milestone payments per product upon achievement of specified milestone events, and tiered royalties on worldwide net sales at low double digit to mid-teens percentages.

