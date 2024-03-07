Monday 29 September 2025

Solid Biosciences enters licensing deal with Armatus Bio

Biotechnology
7 March 2024
solid_biosciences_big

US precision genetic firm Solid Biosciences (Nasdaq: SLDB) saw its shares gain 6.3% to $10.01 by late morning, on news of a licensing deal.

Solid entered into non-exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with privately-held Ohio-based Armatus Bio for the use of Solid’s proprietary capsid AAV-SLB101 for the development and commercialization of Armatus’ vectorized RNAi candidate to treat Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). The AAV-SLB101 capsid has been shown in pre-clinical studies to have enhanced biodistribution and improved expression in muscle cells.

Solid granted Armatus a non-exclusive worldwide license to utilize AAV-SLB101 for treatment of FSHD and will provide Armatus AAV-SLB101 plasmid material, pre-clinical data characterizing AAV-SLB101, and manufacturing and regulatory know-how to enable development. In return, Solid will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, payments upon the achievement of certain development and sales milestones, and tiered royalties on net sales for any products incorporating AAV-SLB101. Armatus will be responsible for the development and commercialization of licensed products incorporating AAV-SLB101.

