Solid Biosciences

A US life science company focused on advancing a portfolio of neuromuscular and cardiac programs.

The company's portfolio includes SGT-003, a differentiated gene transfer candidate, for the treatment of Duchenne, AVB-202, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia, AVB-401 for BAG3 mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, and additional assets for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

The neuromuscular and cardiac diseases specialist announced a strategic collaboration with Phlox in January 2023 to target a severe form of genetic dilated cardiomyopathy for which there is currently a significant unmet need for effective treatments.

Solid Biosciences enters licensing deal with Armatus Bio
7 March 2024
Solid Bio and Phlox team up in rare cardiac diseases
12 January 2023
Solid Biosciences to acquire fellow US biotech
3 October 2022
Solid shares jump on news of Ultragenyx deal
23 October 2020
