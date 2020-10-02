Sunday 24 November 2024

Solid soars as FDA lifts clinical hold on IGNITE DMD trial

Biotechnology
2 October 2020
solid_biosciences_big

Shares of Solid Biosciences (Nasdaq: SLDB) closed a massive 70% higher on Thursday and were up a further 4.6% at $3.30 pre-market today, after the biotech firm said yesterday that the US Food and Drug Administration has lifted the clinical hold placed on the company’s IGNITE DMD Phase I/II clinical trial. of SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate under investigation for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

As announced in July 2020, the FDA had requested further manufacturing information, updated safety and efficacy data for all patients dosed, and provided direction on total viral load to be administered per patient. Based on the company’s response to these requests, the FDA acknowledged that Solid had satisfactorily addressed all clinical hold questions.

In November 2019, the study was put on clinical hold, for the second time, after a seven-year-old boy experienced serious complications related to the drug candidate

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Solid Biosciences enters licensing deal with Armatus Bio
7 March 2024
Biotechnology
Solid Biosciences hit hard by study stoppage
16 March 2018
Biotechnology
Solid shares jump on news of Ultragenyx deal
23 October 2020
Biotechnology
Duchenne failure leaves Catabasis considering future
27 October 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze