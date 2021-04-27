Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—4basebio kicks off collab in DMD

Biotechnology
27 April 2021

British life sciences group 4basebio UK Societas has signed an R&D and licensing deal with Royal Holloway University of London (RHUL), targeting a novel gene therapy for treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

4basebio will fund a two year collaboration, leading design and development of muscle targeting Hermes vectors which will use RHUL’s patented dystrophin gene.

Should the first stage of the project prove successful, the firm has an option on a commercial agreement to take any resulting therapy to market.

Dr Linda Popplewell of RHUL said: “Gene therapies approved for DMD are mutation-specific and those undergoing clinical testing deliver shortened versions of the dystrophin gene with limited therapeutic potential.”

She added: “This exciting collaboration provides a fantastic opportunity to develop a therapy applicable to all patients and capable of restoring full length dystrophin protein expression.”

