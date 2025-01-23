In 2008, X-Pol SLU was founded with a focus on the development of technologies for the DNA amplification and sequencing market. The company has since changed its name to 4basebio SLU and holds much of the intellectual property which underpins the DNA products now being developed and sold by the 4basebio PLC group of companies.

4basebio has proprietary technology in the fields of DNA synthesis and payload delivery which enables it to manufacture both synthetic DNA constructs and mRNA and develop vectors for cell and tissue specific delivery for a range of applications.