Thursday 23 January 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

4basebio

A biotech company developing advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high-performance synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform.

In 2008, X-Pol SLU was founded with a focus on the development of technologies for the DNA amplification and sequencing market. The company has since changed its name to 4basebio SLU and holds much of the intellectual property which underpins the DNA products now being developed and sold by the 4basebio PLC group of companies.  

4basebio has proprietary technology in the fields of DNA synthesis and payload delivery which enables it to manufacture both synthetic DNA constructs and mRNA and develop vectors for cell and tissue specific delivery for a range of applications.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest 4basebio News

Circio partners with 4basebio for next-gen synthetic DNA tech
21 January 2025
BRIEF—4basebio kicks off collab in DMD
27 April 2021
More 4basebio news >


Today's issue

Revocation of Biden AI order will impact life sciences
Pharmaceutical
Revocation of Biden AI order will impact life sciences
22 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA warns of rare but serious allergic reaction with glatiramer
22 January 2025
Biotechnology
ArriVent inks ADC licensing deal with Lepu Biopharma
22 January 2025
Biotechnology
Ascentage Pharma sets terms for $149 million US IPO
22 January 2025
Biotechnology
Positive Phase II trial results for Coherus' casdozokitug
22 January 2025
Biotechnology
FDA accepts Replimune’s melanoma candidate for priority review
22 January 2025
Biotechnology
Clinical hold follows CRL for Atara
22 January 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze