Boehringer and Healx work together to target rare diseases

Cambridge, UK-based artificial intelligence specialist Healx has launched a collaboration with Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim to identify indications related to rare neurological diseases.

Healx, which combines its AI technology with public and proprietary biomedical data, is focused on developing breakthrough treatments for rare diseases.

The deal with privately-held Boehringer will see the firms working together to identify potential new indications for assets from Boehringer Ingelheim’s pipeline.