Healx names Anthony Hall as CMO

The UK’s Healx, an AI-powered and patient-inspired technology company, today announced the appointment of Dr Anthony Hall as chief medical officer (CMO).

Dr Hall will be responsible for progressing the company’s rare disease drug candidates through the clinic, with an initial focus on initiating the company’s clinical trial for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome. The trial is due to commence in 2020 and will be conducted in association with the FRAXA Research Foundation.

Prior to joining Healx, Dr Hall worked as CMO at Aparito and as therapeutic area head of orphan drugs at Mereo BioPharma (AIM: MPH). He previously co-founded and successfully sold PSR, a Dutch CRO specializing in drug development for rare diseases.