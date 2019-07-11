Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Healx appioints new CSO

Pharmaceutical
11 July 2019

Cambridge, UK-based rare disease specialist Healx has appointed a new chief scientific officer, Neil Thompson, to lead an expansion of the drug discovery and development team.

Formerly senior VP of biology at Astex Pharmaceuticals, Dr Thompson will build and lead a drug discovery team in-house to take drugs from prediction through to the clinical stage.

Chief executive Tim Guilliams said he expected Dr Thompson would be: “a major driver in building a pioneering team specialising in harnessing the power of AI and big data to discover treatments for rare diseases.”

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Interview: Clinigen’s CEO Peter George on the company’s record growth
15 November 2013
Pharmaceutical
Chiesi announces new senior level changes to leadership team
30 October 2023
Pharmaceutical
Poolbeg claims POLB 001 could be at $10 billion market opportunity
12 February 2024
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi's Rippon Ubhi to take over from Jessamy Baird
7 February 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze