Sunday 24 November 2024

Italfarmaco's Duchenne drug gets FDA rare pediatric disease designation

Biotechnology
9 October 2020
italfarmaco_large

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted a rare pediatric disease designation to Italfarmaco Group’s givinostat for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which allows it an expedited review process.

Italfarmaco has also announced the completion of patient enrollment in the EPIDYS Phase III trial, and remains on track with its proposed timelines for reporting top-line data in June 2022.

Paolo Bettica, chief medical officer at the Italian pharma company, said: “This is the third regulatory designation we have received from the FDA for givinostat after the Orphan Drug designation and Fast Track designation and reflects the agency’s recognition of givinostat’s potential to treat DMD, a devastating genetic disease.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Phase III encouragement for Italfarmaco's DMD drug
27 April 2020
Biotechnology
India's first medicine to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy cleared for testing
5 October 2020
Biotechnology
Solid soars as FDA lifts clinical hold on IGNITE DMD trial
2 October 2020
Biotechnology
Duchenne failure leaves Catabasis considering future
27 October 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze