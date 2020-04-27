Phase III encouragement for Italfarmaco's DMD drug

Italy’s Italfarmaco Group has provided an update on the clinical development program of givinostat, its proprietary histone deacetylase inhibitor, in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
The privately-held group announced that an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) has recommended the continuation of a Phase III trial based on the interim imaging analysis, which showed a lower muscle fat infiltration with givinostat compared to the placebo group after 12 months of treatment.
"Italfarmaco could close enrollment in the trial as early as July 2020, with the final analysis of the results expected in 2022"
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze