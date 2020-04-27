Saturday 23 November 2024

Phase III encouragement for Italfarmaco's DMD drug

Biotechnology
27 April 2020
Italy’s Italfarmaco Group has provided an update on the clinical development program of givinostat, its proprietary histone deacetylase inhibitor, in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The privately-held group announced that an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) has recommended the continuation of a Phase III trial based on the interim imaging analysis, which showed a lower muscle fat infiltration with givinostat compared to the placebo group after 12 months of treatment.

"Italfarmaco could close enrollment in the trial as early as July 2020, with the final analysis of the results expected in 2022"

