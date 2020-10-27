Saturday 23 November 2024

Duchenne failure leaves Catabasis considering future

27 October 2020
Boston-based Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CATB) has announced that the Phase III PolarisDMD trial of edasalonexent in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) did not meet its primary endpoint.

The study failed to show a change from baseline in the North Star Ambulatory Assessment over one year of edasalonexent compared to placebo, news that sent the firm’s share price lower by nearly two-thirds in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

The secondary endpoint timed function tests also did not show statistically-significant improvements and Catabasis is stopping activities related to the development of edasalonexent, including the ongoing GalaxyDMD open-label extension trial.

