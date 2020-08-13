Saturday 23 November 2024

NS Pharma's Viltepso now FDA-approved for the treatment of DMD

Pharmaceutical
13 August 2020
fda_big

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Viltepso (viltolarsen) from NS Pharma for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) who are amenable to exon 53 skipping therapy.

NS Pharma is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japan’s Nippon Shinyaku (TYO: 4516), whose shares closed up 6.8% at 8,780 yen following the news.

Viltepso, a rival to Sarepta Therapeutics’ already approved Vyondys 53 (golodirsen) in this group of patients, received an accelerated approval by the FDA based on an increase in dystrophin, a key protein for supporting muscle health. Since a lack of dystrophin is the underlying cause of DMD, increasing dystrophin as much and as early as possible is a key goal in the treatment of DMD. Viltepso is the first and only exon 53 skipping therapy to demonstrate an increase in dystrophin in children as young as four years old.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Roche discontinues development of Duchenne drug RG6206
8 November 2019
Biotechnology
Duchenne failure leaves Catabasis considering future
27 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Nippon Shinyaku sets up China subsidiary
5 November 2021
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Clinigen agrees deal for Viltepso managed access program with Nippon Shinyaku
29 November 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze