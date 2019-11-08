Saturday 23 November 2024

Roche discontinues development of Duchenne drug RG6206

Biotechnology
8 November 2019
roche_basel_large-1

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has discontinued a Phase II/III trial of RG6206, an anti-myostatin adnectin, after a futility analysis showed that the drug was “highly unlikely” to demonstrate clinical benefit in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

In a letter to the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy organization, Roche explained: “We are disappointed to announce that the clinical development program studying RG6206 (RO7239361) in Duchenne will be discontinued. This concerns both RG6206 studies: the open-label extension study of the Phase Ib/II THUNDERJET study, evaluating the safety and tolerability of RG6206 in ambulatory boys with DMD; and the Phase II/III SPITFIRE study, evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of RG6206 in ambulatory boys with DMD. Our decision to close this program was made based on the results of a pre-planned interim data analysis of the Phase II/III SPITFIRE study, which indicated that RG6206 was highly unlikely to demonstrate clinical benefit as defined by meeting the primary endpoint (change from baseline in the North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) total score versus placebo). As you know, NSAA is a 17-item rating scale that is used to measure functional motor abilities in ambulant children with DMD. It was used to assess the treatment effects with RG6206 in the Phase II/III SPITFIRE study. No safety signals were observed in this analysis and the overall safety profile was similar to that seen in previous trials.”

Another myostatin inhibitor failure

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Non-profit CureDuchenne launches biobank to fuel DMD research
14 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
Illuminating Duchenne muscular dystrophy
30 August 2019
Biotechnology
Blow for Sarepta as FDA rejects Duchenne candidate
20 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
NS Pharma's Viltepso now FDA-approved for the treatment of DMD
13 August 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze