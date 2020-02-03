Sunday 16 February 2025

PTC Therapeutics reveals new real-world data study of Translarna

Biotechnology
3 February 2020
ptc-big

New Jersey, USA-based PTC Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTCT) has announced real-world data showing a positive impact from the use of Translarna (ataluren), a protein restoration therapy.

The analysis shows that certain boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy treated with Translarna (ataluren) and standard of care (SoC), preserved the ability to walk for years longer than those on SoC alone.

Pulmonary function was also preserved, and no new safety signals were observed in the patients treated with Translarna.

