Sunday 24 November 2024

Leadership appointments at PTC Therapeutics

Pharmaceutical
17 April 2020
ptc-therapeutics-big

New Jersey, USA-based rare disease drug developer PTC Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTCT) today announced the appointments of Matthew Klein to chief development officer and Eric Pauwels to chief business officer.

Dr Klein will be responsible for the development of our clinical stage programs. As the CBO, Mr Pauwels will be responsible for PTC’s customer facing activities with health care providers, patients and payers ensuring that our therapies are available and accessible to rare disease patients and their families worldwide.

"I am very pleased to announce these well-deserved appointments to PTC's Executive Committee," said Stuart Peltz, chief executive of PTC Therapeutics, adding: "Matt and Eric are both recognized industry leaders with demonstrated track records of success. In their new roles, they will continue to advance our development pipeline, fuel our company's growth and deliver on our mission to develop and provide transformative therapies for patients living with rare disorders."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
PTC Therapeutics reveals new real-world data study of Translarna
3 February 2020
Biotechnology
Long-term data for PTC's investigational gene therapy for ultra-rare brain disorder
25 October 2019
Biotechnology
PTC in-licenses rights to two rare disease drug for Latin America
2 August 2018
Pharmaceutical
COVID-19 represents a chance for pharma to recruit the best of the next-generation, says PTC's Hege Sollie-Zetlmayer
4 December 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze