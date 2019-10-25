Long-term data for PTC's investigational gene therapy for ultra-rare brain disorder

PTC Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTCT) has released new results from its investigational gene therapy, PTC-AADC, in patients living with aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency.

The data demonstrated clinically-meaningful and sustained improvements in motor, cognitive and language milestones. These included the ability to sit, walk, and talk and represents up to five years of follow up post-treatment. PTC-AADC is a one-time gene therapy treatment of the human dopa decarboxylase (DDC) gene administered into the putamen, which supports production of key neurotransmitters. The data were presented at the Child Neurology Society 48th Annual Meeting.

“We are excited to see the transformational effects in AADC deficiency patients in this long-term study as patients with severe AADC deficiency never achieve the ability to sit, walk or talk,” said Stuart Peltz, chief executive of PTC Therapeutics.