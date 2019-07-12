ICER pricing report slams Sarepta and PTC Therapeutics

A new report from Boston, USA-based cost-effectiveness watchdog The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) will make difficult reading for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapy manufacturers.

The document assesses the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of two exon-skipping therapies, Exondys 51 (eteplirsen) and golodirsen, from Sarepta Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SRPT).

ICER also assesses the cost-effectiveness of the corticosteroid Emflaza (deflazacort), from PTC Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTCT).