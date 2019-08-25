Saturday 23 November 2024

Look back at pharma news in the week to August 24

Pharmaceutical
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
25 August 2019
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

On the regulatory front last week, there was a major setback for Sarepta Therapeutics on Monday, after the US Food and Drug Administration issued a complete response letter (CRL) for its Duchenne muscular dystrophy candidate Vyondys 53 (golodirsen). On a positive note, there was FDA approval for the TB Alliance’s pretomanid treatment-resistant tuberculosis (TB). Research news included that the NEPTUNE trial of AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi and tremelimumab had once again failed in lung cancer.

The Sarepta fairy tale takes a worrying turn

Strike three for Sarepta, which Monday evening revealed the FDA had declined to approve its Vyondys 53, the company’s next-to-market Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapy. Coming in the wake of news of a substantial delay to its gene therapy project, SRP-9001, which was then hit by a safety scare a couple of days later, it is little wonder that August has proved a torrid time for the group’s stock, commented Amy Brown writing on Vantage, the editorial arm of the Evaluate group.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Imfinzi demonstrates clinical activity in Stage IV, 1st-line NSCLC in Phase III
14 December 2018
Biotechnology
ICER pricing report slams Sarepta and PTC Therapeutics
12 July 2019
Biotechnology
Imfinzi leads Keytruda in lung cancer indication, for now
28 June 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze