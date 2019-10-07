Sarepta slide halted by promising data in limb-girdle muscular dystrophy

US biotech Sarepta Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SRPT) lost more than 50% of its market value between mid-July and last week, with an adverse event report and a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejection of Vyondys 53 (golodirsen) contributing to the damage.
The FDA sent Sarepta a Complete Response Letter regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for Vyondys 53 (golodirsen) injection for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients with a confirmed mutation amenable to exon 53 skipping.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze