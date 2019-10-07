Sarepta slide halted by promising data in limb-girdle muscular dystrophy

US biotech Sarepta Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SRPT) lost more than 50% of its market value between mid-July and last week, with an adverse event report and a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejection of Vyondys 53 (golodirsen) contributing to the damage.

The FDA sent Sarepta a Complete Response Letter regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for Vyondys 53 (golodirsen) injection for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients with a confirmed mutation amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Three out of three