Polyplus-transfection promises solution to gene therapy manufacturing woes

French company Polyplus-transfection is about to launch a new reagent that has been specifically developed to improve AAV (adeno-associated virus) production in suspension cell culture system for large-scale manufacturing.

The transfection reagent FectoVIR-AAV will be available from next month, and it is hoped that it will help to tackle the significant and well-identified bottleneck in manufacturing sufficient amounts of AAV viral vectors to treat patients.

"This will alleviate a major concern for the gene therapy sector"This manufacturing need will grow more intense as further gene therapies are commercialized, and reach late-stage clinical trials.