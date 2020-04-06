Saturday 23 November 2024

Polyplus-transfection promises solution to gene therapy manufacturing woes

Biotechnology
6 April 2020
polyplus_large

French company Polyplus-transfection is about to launch a new reagent that has been specifically developed to improve AAV (adeno-associated virus) production in suspension cell culture system for large-scale manufacturing.

The transfection reagent FectoVIR-AAV will be available from next month, and it is hoped that it will help to tackle the significant and well-identified bottleneck in manufacturing sufficient amounts of AAV viral vectors to treat patients.

"This will alleviate a major concern for the gene therapy sector"This manufacturing need will grow more intense as further gene therapies are commercialized, and reach late-stage clinical trials.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Astellas makes strong move into gene therapy with $3 billion acquisition
3 December 2019
Biotechnology
Expansion doubles capacity at UK cell and gene therapy manufacturing site
24 September 2019
Biotechnology
Vertex and Affinia in AAV capsids deal worth potential $1.6 billion
28 April 2020
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Polyplus buys Belgian CDMO Xpress Biologics
9 December 2022


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze