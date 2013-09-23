Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

merck-small

Merck & Co

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) is known as Merck in the USA and Canada; everywhere else, it is known as MSD.

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) is known as Merck in the USA and Canada; everywhere else, it is known as MSD.

Its therapy focus includes heart and respiratory health, infectious diseases, sun care and women's health, researching conditions such as Alzheimer's, diabetes and cancer - while expanding strengths in areas like vaccines and biologics.

It is the third biggest pharma company in the world with 2012 sales of $41.14 billion and an R&D spend of $7.9 million. Since its existence in India, the company has moved quickly in laying the foundation for a business that is differentiated by its focus through launching innovative products relevant to India.

MSD India currently operates in various therapeutic areas in human health, including metabolics, cardiovascular, vaccines, critical care, virology, oncology, women's health, dermatology, respiratory, virology, musculoskeletal and primary care, and offers a product portfolio of more than 75 brands.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Merck &amp; Co News

Subcutaneous Keytruda meets goals, says Merck
19 November 2024
Decoding big pharmas’ next move in a more complex China
18 November 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 15
17 November 2024
Merck & Co wades into PD-1/VEGF space via deal with LaNova Medicines
15 November 2024
More Merck &amp; Co news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze