US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) is known as Merck in the USA and Canada; everywhere else, it is known as MSD.

Its therapy focus includes heart and respiratory health, infectious diseases, sun care and women's health, researching conditions such as Alzheimer's, diabetes and cancer - while expanding strengths in areas like vaccines and biologics.

It is the third biggest pharma company in the world with 2012 sales of $41.14 billion and an R&D spend of $7.9 million. Since its existence in India, the company has moved quickly in laying the foundation for a business that is differentiated by its focus through launching innovative products relevant to India.

MSD India currently operates in various therapeutic areas in human health, including metabolics, cardiovascular, vaccines, critical care, virology, oncology, women's health, dermatology, respiratory, virology, musculoskeletal and primary care, and offers a product portfolio of more than 75 brands.