Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

altos_labs_company

Altos

A US biotechnology company launched in 2022 that is focused on cellular rejuvenation programming to restore cell health and resilience.

The company was set up with $3 billion fully committed from renowned company builders and investors, reportedly including billionaires such as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Yuri Milner, a Russian-Israeli physicist who became a billionaire with his stake in Facebook and Twitter.

Altos' mission is to restore cell health and resilience to reverse disease, injury, and the disabilities that can occur throughout life. The company launches with a community of leading scientists, clinicians, and leaders from both academia and industry working together towards this common mission. Altos will be initially based in the USA in the San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego, and in the UK in Cambridge.

The Altos executive team will be led by Hal Barron, the outgoing president of R&D and chief scientific officer at UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Altos News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 21, 2022
23 January 2022
Altos Labs launches with $3B financing and Hal Barron as CEO
19 January 2022
More Altos news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze