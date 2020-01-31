AlzeCure Pharma

"The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing five drug candidates based on the two research platforms, NeuroRestore and Alzstatin. The NeuroRestore platform comprises symptom-relieving drug candidates while Alzstatin comprises disease modifying and preventive drug candidates."

"A diversified portfolio of drug candidates that act on central signaling pathways in the brain also opens up for other indications such as cognitive dysfunctions in traumatic brain injury (TBI), sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The company also has a project in the field of pain in early preclinical phase, TrkA-NAM."