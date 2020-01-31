Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

alzecure_large

AlzeCure Pharma

AlzeCure Pharma AB is a Swedish pharmaceutical company engaged in innovative drug research with a primary focus on Alzheimer's disease.

"The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing five drug candidates based on the two research platforms, NeuroRestore and Alzstatin. The NeuroRestore platform comprises symptom-relieving drug candidates while Alzstatin comprises disease modifying and preventive drug candidates."

"A diversified portfolio of drug candidates that act on central signaling pathways in the brain also opens up for other indications such as cognitive dysfunctions in traumatic brain injury (TBI), sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The company also has a project in the field of pain in early preclinical phase, TrkA-NAM."

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest AlzeCure Pharma News

Martin Jönsson named new CEO of AlzeCure Pharma
8 January 2020
AlzeCure in-licenses Acturum asset in neuropathic pain
7 January 2020
More AlzeCure Pharma news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze