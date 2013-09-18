US biotech firm Amarin (Nasdaq: AMRN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health.

US biotech firm Amarin (Nasdaq: AMRN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health. Amarin's product development program leverages its extensive experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. Vascepa (icosapent ethyl), Amarin's first FDA-approved product, is an ultra-pure, EPA-only omega-3 fatty acid product available by prescription. Amarin is headquartered in Dublin, with a US office in Bedminster, New Jersey.