US biotech firm Amarin (Nasdaq: AMRN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health. Amarin's product development program leverages its extensive experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. Vascepa (icosapent ethyl), Amarin's first FDA-approved product, is an ultra-pure, EPA-only omega-3 fatty acid product available by prescription. Amarin is headquartered in Dublin, with a US office in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Vascepa cuts risk of potentially fatal CV events in at-risk patients after procedure
11 March 2022
Loads of recommendations for approval from EMA's CHMP
30 January 2021
Hikma gains FDA approval for its generic Vascepa
25 May 2020
Look back at pharma news in the week to April 3, 2020
5 April 2020
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


