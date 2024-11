AmideBio is a preclinical stage biotech company pursuing a series of therapeutic targets and diagnostic in the diabetes space.

The US company's lead program is focused on novel forms of glucose responsive insulins that will eliminate the need for both basal and prandial insulins through a single weekly dose.

In May 2018, AmideBio announced the appointment of Eli Lilly's Pawel Fludzinski as chief executive, at a time when the company is developing a number of drug candidates and talking with potential collaborators and investors.