Amolyt Pharma

A Franco-American company seeking to provide physicians with new therapeutic strategies to improve the lives of their patients with rare endocrine and metabolic disease.

Its portfolio includes AZP-3601, a potential treatment for hypoparathyroidism, and AZP-3404, which is undergoing indication prioritization work.

Amolyt aims to further expand and develop its portfolio by leveraging its global network in the field of endocrinology and with support from a strong syndicate of international investors.

In December 2020, Amolyt announced a research collaboration with PeptiDream, a public Kanagawa-based biopharma, whereby both companies will work together to test and optimize growth hormone receptor antagonist peptides, with the goal of selecting a candidate for clinical development as a potential treatment for acromegaly, a rare but serious endocrine disorder with significant unmet medical need.

Amolyt has also acquired an option to license the identified candidates for future clinical development.