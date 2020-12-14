Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

amolyt_pharma_company

Amolyt Pharma

A Franco-American company seeking to provide physicians with new therapeutic strategies to improve the lives of their patients with rare endocrine and metabolic disease.

Its portfolio includes AZP-3601, a potential treatment for hypoparathyroidism, and AZP-3404, which is undergoing indication prioritization work.

Amolyt aims to further expand and develop its portfolio by leveraging its global network in the field of endocrinology and with support from a strong syndicate of international investors.

In December 2020, Amolyt announced a research collaboration with PeptiDream, a public Kanagawa-based biopharma, whereby both companies will work together to test and optimize growth hormone receptor antagonist peptides, with the goal of selecting a candidate for clinical development as a potential treatment for acromegaly, a rare but serious endocrine disorder with significant unmet medical need.

Amolyt has also acquired an option to license the identified candidates for future clinical development.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


More Amolyt Pharma news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze