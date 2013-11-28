Sunday 24 November 2024

AmpliPhi Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of an internally generated pipeline of naturally occurring viruses called bacteriophage (phage) for the treatment of bacterial infection. Phage-based therapy aims to treat a wide variety of bacterial infections and in particular, drug-resistant strains of bacteria that are commonly found in the hospital setting.

Headquarted in Virginia, USA, the company have built a drug development and manufacturing platform designed to allow rapid development and production of multiple phage-based therapies. It aims to identify and develop selected phage to eradicate targeted bacterial infections across a wide range of bacterial disease. This phage discovery and development platform focuses on acute and chronic lung, sinus and gastrointestinal (GI) infections.

AmpliPhi Biosciences has focused initially on controlling Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections. Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a common soil organism responsible for long-term problems in humans, infecting burns, wounds, and body cavities. It is the leading complication in patients with cystic fibrosis, resulting in damage to the lungs that often leads to respiratory failure.

In November 2013, AmpliPhi announced that it had appointed Baxter Phillips, III, to the newly created position of Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Business Development.

AmpliPhi Biosciences announces Baxter Phillips as VP of corporate strategy and business development
20 November 2013
