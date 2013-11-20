AmpliPhi Biosciences announces Baxter Phillips as VP of corporate strategy and business development

US-headquartered biotech company AmpliPhi BioSciences (OTCBB: APHB) has appointed Baxter Phillips III to the newly created position of vice president, corporate strategy and business development.
Mr Phillips has more than 15 years of experience in leading multinational corporate strategy efforts and structuring, negotiating, and executing strategic alliances, licenses and collaborations in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. Based in the US, he will lead a variety of corporate and business development initiatives at AmpliPhi.
Philip Young, president and chief executive, said: “Baxter’s diverse background and successful global experiences in strategy, finance and licensing, will help accelerate AmpliPhi’s corporate initiatives as we continue our progress and growth to become the leading bacteriophage Company developing and delivering novel antibiotic therapies.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze