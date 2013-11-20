AmpliPhi Biosciences announces Baxter Phillips as VP of corporate strategy and business development

US-headquartered biotech company AmpliPhi BioSciences (OTCBB: APHB) has appointed Baxter Phillips III to the newly created position of vice president, corporate strategy and business development.

Mr Phillips has more than 15 years of experience in leading multinational corporate strategy efforts and structuring, negotiating, and executing strategic alliances, licenses and collaborations in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. Based in the US, he will lead a variety of corporate and business development initiatives at AmpliPhi.

Philip Young, president and chief executive, said: “Baxter’s diverse background and successful global experiences in strategy, finance and licensing, will help accelerate AmpliPhi’s corporate initiatives as we continue our progress and growth to become the leading bacteriophage Company developing and delivering novel antibiotic therapies.”