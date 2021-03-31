The company, which is based in Hoofddorp in the Netherlands, was founded in 2016 and is part of the Frederik Paulsen business interests which consists of a number of healthcare companies including Ferring Pharmaceuticals.
Amzell has a particular interest in developing well-characterized active substances utilizing innovative platform drug delivery technologies, which provide more effective drug delivery, increased efficacy, and improved safety and compliance.
