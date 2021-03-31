A specialist, virtual development pharmaceutical company which takes candidate or re-purposed drugs and devices either through to proof of concept, or through to registration for sale to commercial healthcare companies.

The company, which is based in Hoofddorp in the Netherlands, was founded in 2016 and is part of the Frederik Paulsen business interests which consists of a number of healthcare companies including Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

Amzell has a particular interest in developing well-characterized active substances utilizing innovative platform drug delivery technologies, which provide more effective drug delivery, increased efficacy, and improved safety and compliance.