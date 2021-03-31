Amzell signs agreement with Amring Pharmaceuticals

Dutch specialist development pharma, Amzell has signed a license and development agreement with Amring Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of SEVER Life, for the commercial rights to one of its leading clinical-stage candidates.

Under the agreement, Amzell will complete the full clinical development of the product, and Amring will take on the commercialization. Amring will also be investing an undisclosed amount into the product’s clinical development and the Food and Drug Administration approval process.

Amzell chief executive Dario Carrara commented: “We are very excited to be working with Amring to bring this product to the market and into extensive clinical use where it can meet critical patient needs. This program is one of our top priorities. We are moving rapidly into the advanced phase of our clinical trial program.”