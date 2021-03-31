Amzell signs agreement with Amring Pharmaceuticals

Dutch specialist development pharma, Amzell has signed a license and development agreement with Amring Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of SEVER Life, for the commercial rights to one of its leading clinical-stage candidates.
Under the agreement, Amzell will complete the full clinical development of the product, and Amring will take on the commercialization. Amring will also be investing an undisclosed amount into the product’s clinical development and the Food and Drug Administration approval process.
Amzell chief executive Dario Carrara commented: “We are very excited to be working with Amring to bring this product to the market and into extensive clinical use where it can meet critical patient needs. This program is one of our top priorities. We are moving rapidly into the advanced phase of our clinical trial program.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze