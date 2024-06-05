Sunday 24 November 2024

A biopharma company developing novel therapies for classical complement-mediated neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain, and eye.

As of Q2 2024, Annexon is advancing global registrational programs for two candidates in Guillain-Barré syndrome and geographic atrophy.

The company's lead candidate, ANX005, is a a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that binds with high affinity to the complement C1q protein and inhibits initiation of the classical complement cascade. The antibody is in development to treat autoimmune and neurodegenerative disorders, and has been granted Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations from the FDA. It has also been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Latest Annexon Biosciences News

Annexon soars on positive results for ANX005 in Guillain-Barré syndrome
5 June 2024
Safety worries mar mid-stage data for Huntingdon's candidate
6 January 2022
Novartis venture fund leads $34 million financing for Annexon Bioscience
17 December 2014
