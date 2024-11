A private company developing a broad pipeline of new antibacterial treatments focused on drug-resistant life threatening infections.

All Antabio programs address World Health Organization critical priority pathogens and are eligible for streamlined development. Its lead program, MBLI, which is expected to enter the clinic in 2020, addresses a critical global threat that is already highly prevalent in Asia-Pacific.

The French company is targeting strategic partnerships in Asia-Pacific to maximize its peak sales potential.