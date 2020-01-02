Saturday 23 November 2024

Antabio awarded $4.4 million from CARB-X to fund development of its PEi

2 January 2020
French privately-held biotech Antabio, which is focused on developing a broad pipeline of antibacterial treatments against life threatening WHO critical priority pathogens, has been awarded up to $4.4 million in a second tranche funding from CARB-X, the global non-profit partnership dedicated to tackling the global rising threat of drug-resistant bacteria.

The funding is to support the development of Antabio’s novel small molecule candidate for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients.

This new tranche, part of a CARB-X award announced in July 2017, will be used to advance Antabio’s Pseudomonas elastase inhibitor (PEi) program up to completion of non-GLP pre-clinical studies. The additional funding recognizes Antabio’s successful completion of project milestones during the first contractual period leading to the identification of a preclinical candidate.

