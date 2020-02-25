Peptilogics picks up funding from CARB-X accelerator

The CARB-X accelerator has awarded USA-based firm Peptilogics up to $2.56 million to develop a new class of peptide antibiotics.

CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator) is a global non-profit project devoted to early-stage antibacterial R&D, based at Boston University.

The accelerator was founded in 2016, built on an extensive collaboration between public and private bodies in the UK and the USA. It is a network of 10 groups around the world which support CARB-X funded projects.