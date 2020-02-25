Peptilogics picks up funding from CARB-X accelerator

The CARB-X accelerator has awarded USA-based firm Peptilogics up to $2.56 million to develop a new class of peptide antibiotics.
CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator) is a global non-profit project devoted to early-stage antibacterial R&D, based at Boston University.
The accelerator was founded in 2016, built on an extensive collaboration between public and private bodies in the UK and the USA. It is a network of 10 groups around the world which support CARB-X funded projects.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze