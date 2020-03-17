Microbiotix gets funding to develop multi-drug-resistant gonorrhoea therapy

US biotech Microbiotix has been awarded up to $2.86 million in non-dilutive funding by CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator) to develop a new oral antibiotic to treat multidrug-resistant gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted disease caused by bacteria that have developed resistance to all but one existing antibiotic.
If the project successfully achieves certain development milestones, Microbiotix will be eligible for an additional $16 million in funding from CARB-X.
“Drug-resistant gonorrhea is a growing global health problem that can cause serious and sometimes fatal health issues in men and woman and that has the possibility of increasing the risk of contracting or giving HIV,” said CARB-X chief of R&D, adding: “Neisseria gonorrhoeae has developed resistance to the effects of antibiotics, and in some cases, there is only one drug to which the bacteria are susceptible. Microbiotix’s project features a novel approach to creating a new antibiotic and is in the early stages of development. If successful and approved for use in patients, it could represent tremendous progress in the treatment of gonorrhea and help curb the spread of drug-resistant bacteria.”
