Microbiotix

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary small molecule drugs that target serious infectious diseases, including multi-drug resistant pathogens.

Microbiotix’s lead therapeutic compound, MBX-400, is a powerful and new nucleoside analog dual DNA polymerase/kinase inhibitor for the treatment of human cytomegalovirus.

The US company is also advancing several innovative antibacterial programs focusing on multidrug-resistant pathogens.

In March 2020, Microbiotix was awarded $2.86 million in non-dilutive funding by CARB-X to develop a new oral antibiotic to treat multidrug-resistant gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted disease caused by bacteria that have developed resistance to all but one existing antibiotic.

Latest Microbiotix News

Microbiotix gets funding to develop multi-drug-resistant gonorrhoea therapy
17 March 2020
NGM Biopharma in deal with Janssen for novel diabetes therapeutics; Microbiotix in-licenses drugs from Merck & Co
4 January 2013
