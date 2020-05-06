"Peptilogics is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company discovering and developing novel peptide therapeutics for critical unmet medical needs."

"The company’s first focus is to provide solutions for the current crisis of drug-resistant bacterial infections, which kill more than 700,000 people globally each year, according to a 2016 United Kingdom government study. Peptilogics’ anti-infective program focuses on compounds derived from their proprietary computational design platform that have demonstrated novel mechanisms of action for the treatment of multidrug-resistant infections."

"Using rational, statistical and algorithmic design principles, the technology amplifies antimicrobial activity while also achieving a strong safety profile, generating broad- and narrow-spectrum antibiotics that demonstrate a substantially lower risk of generating drug resistance than existing solutions."