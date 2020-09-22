Sunday 24 November 2024

CARB-X funding GSK to develop a new drug for UTIs

22 September 2020
CARB-X announced today it is awarding up to $7.51 million to UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), to develop a new drug to treat and prevent recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs) caused by the Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria.

“Serious bacterial infections are a global health threat, due in part to the emergence of drug-resistant bacteria for which we do not have therapies,” said Erin Duffy, CARB-X R&D chief, adding: “GSK’s project is in the early stages of development, and if successful, could potentially treat and prevent recurrent UTIs caused by E. coli and stop harmful bacteria from spreading in the body.”

Innovative approach to address the rise of drug resistance

