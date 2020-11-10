CARB-X funds take Locus Biosciences' running total close to $1 billion

USA-based Locus Biosciences, a biotech developing CRISPR-enhanced precision antibacterial products, has announced a $12.5 billion partnership with Combatting Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X) that takes its total investment pledges since the start of 2019 close to $1 billion.

The contract with the non-profit organization follows the deal with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) worth up to $818 million, as well as the recent $144 million partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a government agency established to help secure the USA from influenza, pandemics and emerging infectious diseases.

Locus’ agreement with CARB-X involves the development of LBP-KP01, a CRISPR Cas3-enhanced bacteriophage product targeting the bacterial pathogen Klebsiella pneumoniae (K. pneumoniae) causing recurrent urinary tract infections. The company also intends to develop the product for infections of other body sites, such as lung infections, intra-abdominal infections, and bacteremia.